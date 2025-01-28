The Blue Jays signed Kloffenstein (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kloffenstein missed the final two months of the 2024 season with a right shoulder injury and was non-tendered by the Cardinals even though he was not yet eligible for arbitration. It's not clear what his health status is, but the Blue Jays felt good enough about the righty to invite him to camp. Kloffenstein was dealt from Toronto to St. Louis at the 2023 trade deadline as part of the return for Jordan Hicks.