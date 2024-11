The Cardinals non-tendered Kloffenstein (shoulder) on Friday.

Kloffenstein was placed on Triple-A Memphis' 7-day injured list in late July due to right shoulder discomfort, and the injury was serious enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 campaign. He went 4-5 across 17 starts in Triple-A and posted a 4.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 73:41 K:BB across 89.1 innings.