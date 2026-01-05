Kloffenstein and the Yankees agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Kloffenstein will join the Yankees' organization after he produced a 6.26 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 90 strikeouts over 82 innings in 19 appearances, including 16 starts, with Triple-A Buffalo in 2025. The right-hander also received an invite to the Yankees' spring training in February, where he'll look to impress to potentially earn a shot with the major-league roster in 2026.