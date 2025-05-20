Kloffenstein (shoulder) has posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.94 WHIP with a 15:9 K:BB across 11.1 innings so far this season at Triple-A Buffalo.

Kloffenstein began the 2025 campaign on the injured list due to right shoulder fatigue. He'd looked sharp up until his last outing Saturday against Worcester, when he surrendered three runs on three hits and seven walks over 2.2 innings, his first earned runs allowed on the year.