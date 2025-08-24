Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
After starting behind the plate in each of Toronto's last four contests, Kirk will get a routine breather for the series finale. Tyler Heineman will spell him at catcher and will bat ninth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Getting evening off•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Plays hero in four-RBI effort•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Getting some rest Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Resting Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Grabbing seat Wednesday•