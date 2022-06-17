Kirk went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Getting the start at DH and hitting cleanup, Kirk was the only Blue Jay to collect multiple hits in a rough 10-2 loss. Rookie Gabriel Moreno seems to be Toronto's preferred option behind the plate right now given his defensive skills, but Kirk has still started five of seven games since Moreno's promotion as he splits time between designated hitter and catcher. Kirk's .356/.442/.556 slash line in June with two homers, eight RBI and nine runs through 52 plate appearances makes a compelling case for a consistent spot in the lineup.