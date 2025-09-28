Kirk went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's 13-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Kirk put the Jays ahead 5-1 with a grand slam off Ian Seymour in the first inning before extending Toronto's lead to 8-4 in the fifth with his second homer, a 419-foot blast off Edwin Uceta. Following a six-game stretch where he went 0-for-20, Kirk has gone 4-for-8 with three home runs in his last two contests. The 26-year-old catcher will finish the regular season with a .282/.348/.421 slash line, a career-best 15 homers, 76 RBI and 45 runs scored across 506 plate appearances.