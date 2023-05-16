Kirk is absent from the Blue Jays' lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Yankees, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Danny Jansen will catch Kevin Gausman. Kirk has seen his OPS on the year fall to .658 after a 3-for-30 start at the plate this month.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On bench again to begin Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets rest Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets Monday off•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in lineup Saturday•