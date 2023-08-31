Kirk went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Kirk opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-out, two-run double before adding a third RBI with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The 24-year-old Kirk has gone 6-for-11 with four doubles in his last three games following a 4-for-31 (.129) stretch in his previous 10 contests. While Danny Jansen had been getting the majority of starts behind the plate recently, Kirk could regain some playing time with his hot bat. He's now batting .255 with six homers, 33 RBI, 25 runs scored and a .686 OPS across 331 plate appearances this season.