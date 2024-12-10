The Guardians traded Gimenez to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Gimenez had a down year offensively in 2024, slashing just .252/.298/.340 with 63 RBI in 152 games. However, the 26-year-old infielder is coming off his second consecutive 30-steal campaign and has developed into one of the game's best defenders. His glove will almost certainly keep him in the lineup everyday for Toronto, and he still has potential to bounce back at the plate after posting an .837 OPS just two seasons ago.