Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Brewers.

The shortstop took Jacob Misiorowski deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning to get the Blue Jays on the board in what wound up as a 9-7 win in 10 frames. It was Gimenez's third homer of the season in 16 games after he popped just seven in 101 contests last season, and he's slashing .276/.323/.483 with three steals, five runs and 11 RBI.