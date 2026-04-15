Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Socks third homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Brewers.
The shortstop took Jacob Misiorowski deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning to get the Blue Jays on the board in what wound up as a 9-7 win in 10 frames. It was Gimenez's third homer of the season in 16 games after he popped just seven in 101 contests last season, and he's slashing .276/.323/.483 with three steals, five runs and 11 RBI.
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