Bichette (hand) will begin a hitting progression next week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He has been cleared for light activities after suffering a broken hand in late April. Bichette could return to action at Triple-A at some point in June. From there, it's possible the Blue Jays could promote him to the majors when he appears ready, but nothing is guaranteed, especially given how they handled the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. situation last year.

