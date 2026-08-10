Blue Jays' Brett Bateman: Getting look as starting CF

Bateman went 2-for-6 with an RBI in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Phillies.

The Blue Jays deployed right-handed hitters Myles Straw and Davis Schneider in the outfield corners, but the lefty-swinging Bateman stayed in center field and manned the leadoff spot against southpaw Jesus Luzardo. Bateman even got a hit off Luzardo, a single in the fifth inning that produced his first RBI in the majors. The 24-year-old has started three straight games in center field since his promotion, going 3-for-14 with a double, two walks and two runs scored, and Bateman's combination of defense, speed, plate discipline and solid contact skills have quickly moved him to the top of the depth chart with Daulton Varsho now in Houston.