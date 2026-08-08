Blue Jays' Brett Bateman: Makes impact in MLB debut

Bateman went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Making his MLB debut, Bateman got the start in center field and hit ninth and didn't appear overmatched -- the 24-year-old lashed the very first pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler off the wall in left-center field, missing a homer by a foot or two. The Blue Jays have a vacancy in center after trading Daulton Varsho at the deadline, and Bateman could claim the strong side of a platoon with Myles Straw if he keeps producing. Over 84 Triple-A games this season between Buffalo and Iowa, Bateman compiled a .311/.429/.416 slash line with three homers and 20 steals.