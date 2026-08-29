Bateman went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Mariners.

The 24-year-old rookie continues to be a revelation at the top of the batting order for the Blue Jays. Bateman has collected multiple hits in nine of his first 17 big-league games, slashing .329/.359/.397 with three doubles, a triple, two steals, five RBI and eight runs. His .421 BABIP since being called up in early August will cool down at some point, but Bateman's speed and on-base skills make him a throwback leadoff hitter, and he's flashing plus defense in center field -- per Statcast, he's already recorded three Outs Above Average during his brief time in the majors.