Freeman signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday.

Freeman spent a brief amount of time with the White Sox last season, allowing two earned runs over 3.1 innings across five appearances in the big leagues. Most of his time was spent in the minors, however, where he posted a 4.44 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 50.2 frames between Double-A and Triple-A. He'll report to Double-A New Hampshire to begin his tenure with the Jays and isn't likely to serve as more than organizational bullpen depth.