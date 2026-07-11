Blue Jays' Cole Carlon: Drafted by Toronto

The Blue Jays selected Carlon with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Carlon, a 6-foot-5 southpaw from Arizona State, averaged under two innings per appearance as a reliever his first two seasons before moving to the rotation as a junior. He logged a 3.87 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 38.0 K% and 8.9 BB% in 83.2 innings, and while his walk rate is a little high, it's a notable improvement from the 11.3 BB% and 13.7 BB% he logged as a sophomore and freshman, respectively. He has power stuff that ticked up even after he got stretched out this spring, as he sits around 96 mph with his heater and touches 101 mph. Carlson threw his 70-grade slider over half the time this spring, and he lacks a quality third pitch. That didn't stop him from dominating lefties and righties in college, but he'll need to add a viable third pitch and improve his command if he is going to make it as a big-league starter. Carlson's two monster offerings from the left side and lack of experience as a starter give us a lot to dream on, but he may not move through the minors as quickly as the typical high-end college arm.