Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays.

Jansen is on the bench for the second game in a row and has now started just three of the last eight contests. A .429 OPS since June 1 is surely the primary reason for his dip in playing time, but Jansen is also an impending free agent and potential trade candidate ahead of the July 30 deadline. With that in mind, the Blue Jays may be preparing to hand primary duties at catcher over to Alejandro Kirk.