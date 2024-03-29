The Blue Jays placed Jansen (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

With Jansen on the shelf to begin the season, Alejandro Kirk will take over as the Blue Jays' clear No. 1 catcher, while Brian Serven was added to the 40-man roster and will serve as Kirk's understudy. Jansen sustained a small fracture in his right wrist March 15 but could soon resume baseball activities, at which point a clearer target date for his season debut might come into focus.