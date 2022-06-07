Jansen has a fractured bone in his left hand near his pinky finger, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Jansen has only played in 19 games this season, as he'd previously missed over a month with a strained oblique. He's yet to officially return to the injured list, but such a move is expected to come soon. The fracture is apparently smaller and more stable than most, but a timeline won't become clear for his return until 10 days into his absence, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. Zack Collins was recalled to split time behind the plate with Alejandro Kirk.