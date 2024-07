Jansen is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Tigers.

Alejandro Kirk started at catcher in five of the final eight games before the All-Star break and is behind the dish again for the second-half opener. While it might be too soon to say Jansen has been passed up in the pecking order, it does appear to be a 1B and 1B situation after Jansen had previously emerged as the clear top option. Jansen has just a .467 OPS since June 1.