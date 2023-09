Jansen (finger) will visit a hand specialist Wednesday in Pennsylvania, after which the Blue Jays hope to have a clearer timetable for the catcher, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen landed on the injured list over the weekend after being diagnosed with a fractured right middle finger. It's an injury which figures to keep him out most, if not all, of the remainder of the regular season, but more will be known following Wednesday's exam.