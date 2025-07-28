Varsho (hamstring) is expected to play rehab games with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and Wednesday before potentially returning from the 10-day injured list this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho has been stuck on the injured list since June 1, but he finally looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from a left hamstring strain. Though poor weather has interrupted his rehab assignment on multiple occasions, he's been productive over five games with three different affiliates, hitting .333 with three home runs and a 0:3 BB:K. Playing on consecutive days with Buffalo likely represents the final hurdle that Varsho will need to clear before Toronto is comfortable reinstalling him as its everyday center fielder.