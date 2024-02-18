Varsho felt he sold out for power in 2023 and got away from the swing that had given him success prior to being traded to the Blue Jays, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. "(That) got me just underneath the ball," Varsho said Saturday, "missing a lot of pitches that I should be hammering and getting in bad counts when you're fouling off the ball you should be hitting."

The 27-year-old still supplied the Jays with excellent defense in left and center field, but his .674 OPS was a disappointment after Varsho had posted a .748 OPS with the Diamondbacks in 2021-22. "It's not about how high you hit it, it's about how hard you hit it and how low on a line," he said. "That was my approach going into this offseason... being able to get that feel back of staying above the baseball." Given his age and pedigree it's possible Varsho hasn't reached his ceiling yet at the plate, but the Jays -- and those with fantasy shares in him -- would be content to see him simply regain his prior form.