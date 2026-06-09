Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: MRI returns clean

Manager John Schneider said that Varsho, who is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, had an MRI on his left wrist come back negative, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The skipper also said that Varsho is still feeling "a little bit sore" as he misses a fourth straight game due to wrist inflammation, and the Blue Jays are waiting for some more feedback from a hand specialist before deciding the next steps. The club would like to avoid placing the 30-year-old on the injured list, but there may not be much of a choice if his absence extends much longer.