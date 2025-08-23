Varsho went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Varsho opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before adding a two-run shot in the sixth. The 29-year-old has been swinging it well in August, batting .288 with nine extra-base hits and 17 RBI through 17 games. For the season, he's slashing .236/.294/.597 with 14 homers, 37 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base across just 160 plate appearances.