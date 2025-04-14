Varsho (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin soon, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Varsho recently began throwing in extended spring training games and had no issues with his surgically repaired right shoulder, so he's been cleared to play the field in formal rehab contests. The 28-year-old and his wife are expecting a child in the coming days, and Varsho's rehab assignment will commence after the baby's arrival. Varsho is still expected to be ready for his season debut before the end of April.