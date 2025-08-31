Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Sitting again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Varsho was hit by a pitch on the right hand Friday and was diagnosed with a contusion after X-rays came back negative, and he'll be held out of the starting nine Sunday for a second straight game. The 29-year-old was reportedly available off the bench for Saturday's contest but didn't appear in the game, and he'll presumably be available in that capacity again Sunday.
