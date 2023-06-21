Varsho is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Marlins.
Varsho will head to the bench after he went 1-for-8 with five strikeouts while starting the first two games of the series. Whit Merrifield will replace him in left field while Santiago Espinal enters the lineup at second base and bats seventh in the series finale with Miami.
