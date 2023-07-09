Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
The lefty-hitting Varsho will take a seat Sunday with the Tigers bringing southpaw Tarik Skubal to the mound in the series finale. Varsho has gone just 1-for-19 over his last six games, bringing his season-long batting line down to .215/.279/.370 over 348 plate appearances.
