Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Back in majors

The Blue Jays recalled Schneider from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

The 27-year-old was optioned to Buffalo in late April but will return to the big club Friday since Daulton Varsho (wrist) is headed to the injured list. Schneider has struggled to a .127/.295/.211 slash line and 34.8 percent strikeout rate in 89 major-league plate appearances this year. He was more productive during his stint at Triple-A with a .769 OPS, though that came as the result of a .188 average and a ridiculous 24:8 BB:K in 14 games.