Schneider will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Kevin Kiermaier's return from the injured list Saturday was expected to cost Schneider some playing time, but the latter player will end up making his third straight start Wednesday. The previous two starts came in left field, but Schneider will man the keystone in the series finale in Philadelphia while the lefty-hitting Cavan Biggio heads to the bench against right-hander Aaron Nola. Schneider holds a 201-point edge in OPS over Biggio for the season (.822 to .621), so the Blue Jays could be motivated to give Schneider an extended look at second base while he's swinging the hotter bat of the two.