Schneider is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Schneider after he started the previous three games. The 25-year-old hasn't produced much at the plate recently and has gone 3-for-29 with 12 strikeouts in his last 12 contests. Daulton Varsho is manning left field Sunday while Kevin Kiermaier starts in center.