Schneider will handle the short side of a platoon with Nathan Lukes in left field to begin the season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

With Anthony Santander (shoulder) potentially set to miss the entire season, the Blue Jays will turn to their collection of role players to fill the gap in the lineup. Schneider hasn't shown a platoon split in the majors and actually hit better against right-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .915 OPS against same-handed hurlers in 99 plate appearances versus a .708 OPS in 129 PAs versus lefties. It's possible that if the 27-year-old doesn't improve those numbers, he could lose playing time to the defensively superior Myles Straw.