Schneider was not initially mentioned by Blue Jays manager John Schneider when asked about the team's second base and third base situation, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The manager listed Cavan Biggio, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Santiago Espinal as options at those positions, adding that it will be "a cool puzzle to solve." After a reporter followed up in asking about Schneider, the skipper noted that the 25-year-old has been working out in the outfield over the offseason and will focus on playing second base and left field in 2024. This could be an indication that Schneider is not among the favorites to see the lion's share of playing time at second base, although the situation does seem fluid.