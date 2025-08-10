Lauer allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over three innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Lauer didn't have much command, throwing just 42 of 71 pitches for strikes. He served up solo home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the first inning and walked in a run in the third before his exit. Prior to Sunday, Lauer had pitched pretty well, posting a 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 34:4 K:BB over his previous six outings. His struggles in this start can be chalked up to a tough opponent -- he's earned the benefit of the doubt. On the year, Lauer has a 2.82 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 83:22 K:BB through 83 innings over 19 appearances (13 starts). The left-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rangers.