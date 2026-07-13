Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Blasts eighth homer

Clement went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to San Diego.

Clement cashed in on a hanging slider from German Marquez, sending it over the left-field wall for a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The second baseman is riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 10-for-30 (.333) with two extra-base hits, three RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Overall, Clement is slashing .296/.318/.433 with eight homers, 32 RBI, 42 runs and three stolen bases across 93 contests. He's slated to start at the keystone for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.