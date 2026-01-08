Clement signed a one-year, $4.6 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Clement slashed .277/.313/.398 with 50 RBI and 83 runs scored over 588 plate appearances in the regular season before batting an absurd .411 with nine RBI and scoring 13 runs during Toronto's postseason run, which fell just one game short of a World Series title. The 29-year-old will receive a $2.63 million raise as a reward for his efforts and will likely spend most of his time at second base in 2026 following the Jays' acquisition of third baseman Kazuma Okamoto during the offseason.