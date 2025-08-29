Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement (finger/shin) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Milwaukee.
Clement was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left middle finger and received 10 stitches in his left shin after a collision at third base during Tuesday's game. Despite missing Friday's lineup, Clement is still considered day-to-day as his return will depend upon his pain tolerance. Addison Barger will slot in at third base Friday.
