default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clement (finger/shin) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

Clement was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left middle finger and received 10 stitches in his left shin after a collision at third base during Tuesday's game. Despite missing Friday's lineup, Clement is still considered day-to-day as his return will depend upon his pain tolerance. Addison Barger will slot in at third base Friday.

More News