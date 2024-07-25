Springer went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Springer has reached double digits in steals in each of the last three years. He's been fairly selective on the basepaths in 2024 -- he's logged 10 thefts without getting caught so far. The outfielder had gone 16 games without a steal before Wednesday, and he's hitting a respectable .279 (19-for-68) over 18 games in July. Springer is at a .227/.309/.390 slash line with 13 home runs, 40 RBI and 48 runs scored over 94 contests this season.