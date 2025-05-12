Springer went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mariners.
Springer is up to five homers on the year, three of which he's launched over nine games in May. He's batting .273 (9-for-33) this month. Overall, he's hitting .297 with a .921 OPS, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases over 37 contests. Springer continues to see steady playing time between designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard early in loss•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Homers, steals base Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Day off Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes two bags in defeat•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Eighth multi-hit effort this season•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in action Friday•