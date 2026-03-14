Blue Jays' George Springer: Struggling this spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
The 36-year-old is batting just .167 (3-for-18) so far this spring in limited action with zero extra-base hits and a 5:3 BB:K. Springer was one of the biggest surprises for the Blue Jays last season during their run to an AL pennant, with his 32 homers and .959 OPS in 140 games being his highest marks since 2019, but regression is very likely in 2026.
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