Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Will start Tuesday
Happ will make his next start Tuesday against the Royals, David Adler of MLB.com reports.
After poor weather in Cleveland resulted in postponements Saturday and Sunday, the Blue Jays will push each member of the five-man rotation back two days in the pitching schedule. As a result, Happ will take the hill Tuesday on seven days' rest and tentatively line up for a second start later in the week Sunday against the Yankees.
