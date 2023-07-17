Jackson (2-0) picked up the win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, striking out one in a perfect inning of relief.

Yusei Kikuchi ran up his pitch count and left the game after 4.2 innings with the score tied, and Jackson wound up as the pitcher of record after replacing him when the Jays took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. The 35-year-old has been excellent in a low-leverage role for Toronto, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in nine innings over seven appearances this season.