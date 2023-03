Jackson agreed to a split major-league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 35-year-old was released by Toronto over the weekend but is now back with the club on a split deal. Jackson allowed seven hits with a 13:2 K:BB across 9.1 scoreless frames during spring training, and he'll likely be near the top of the list of potential call-ups for the Blue Jays.