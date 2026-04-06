Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The left-handed hitter finds himself on the bench for a third straight game, this time against a southpaw (Justin Wrobleski) after his prior two absences came versus right-handed pitchers. The Blue Jays have leaned on a three-man committee in left field, with Sanchez and Davis Schneider leading the group with four starts apiece and Nathan Lukes making two starts.