Blue Jays' Jesus Sanchez: Sitting again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
The left-handed hitter finds himself on the bench for a third straight game, this time against a southpaw (Justin Wrobleski) after his prior two absences came versus right-handed pitchers. The Blue Jays have leaned on a three-man committee in left field, with Sanchez and Davis Schneider leading the group with four starts apiece and Nathan Lukes making two starts.
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