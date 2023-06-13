Kiermaier (wrist) is starting in center field for the Blue Jays against the Orioles on Tuesday.

A bruised left wrist has kept Kiermaier out of action since he was removed from Thursday's game following a HBP, but the 33-year-old outfielder will return to Toronto's lineup batting ninth Tuesday. Kiermaier holds an .839 OPS on the season but is slashing just .143/.308/.286 over the past two weeks.