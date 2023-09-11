Chapman (finger) "took ground balls, threw to bases and will hit in the batting cage" Monday, Ethan Diamandas of SI.com reports.

Chapman has now done baseball activities for a few days, and he will repeat Monday's drills Tuesday. The report add that "it's about pain tolerance at this point" for Chapman, but he will not return "until he can comfortably hit" against a high-velocity pitching machine.

