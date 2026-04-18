Chapman went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored during the Giants' 10-5 win over the Nationals on Friday.

Chapman extended the Giants' lead to 5-0 after a two-run single off Zack Littell in the second inning, and the former drove in another run in the fourth. It was the seventh multi-hit game of the season for Chapman, and his three hits tied a season high that he set April 7 against the Phillies. His 23 hits is tied for ninth most in the National League, and he has opened the 2026 season slashing .291/.333/.405 with 11 runs scored, one home run and 11 RBI over 84 plate appearances.