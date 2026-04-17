Chapman went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

After going 1-for-12 with a single and a run scored over his previous three games, Chapman delivered an RBI double in the seventh inning before coming around to score. The veteran third baseman has logged at least one hit in eight of his last 10 appearances, batting .333 with six runs scored, five RBI, three doubles and a triple across 41 plate appearances in that span. Overall, he's slashing .270/.316/.392 with 10 runs scored, eight RBI and a home run in 79 plate appearances this season.